At night, Russia shelled Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. The attack involved an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 400 UAVs, about 255 of which were Shahed strike drones. Fifteen people were injured, including one child.



