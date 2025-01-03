Zde přinášíme odkazy na vybrané komentáře ze zahraničních médií
Why South Korea should go nuclear
3. ledna 2025 11:29
Robert E. Kelly and Min-hyung Kim, Foreign Affairs (USA)
South Korea has long relied on the United States to keep the North Korean nuclear threat at bay. Pyongyang began taking fitful steps toward a nuclear weapon during the Cold War, tested its first bomb in 2006, and today regularly issues nuclear threats against its southern neighbor. Seoul, meanwhile, shelters under the American nuclear umbrella that came with the defense alliance it signed with Washington in 1953, just after an armistice effectively ended the Korean War. For decades, this arrangement provided South Korea sufficient security assurance. But today, that assurance appears increasingly fragile.
Severokorejské balistické rakety na vojenské přehlídce (ilustrační foto)
| foto: Stefan Krasowski
Celý článek je dostupný na:
Robert E. Kelly and Min-hyung Kim / Why South Korea Should Go Nuclear. In: Foreign Affairs, 30. 12. 2024.
(https://www.foreignaffairs.com/north-korea/why-south-korea-should-go-nuclear-kelly-kim)
Pokud se Vám odkaz článku nezobrazuje správně, kontaktujte nás prosím na emailu info@natoaktual.cz.
