16:21

Russia is “now producing three times as much ammunition in three months as the whole of NATO is doing in a year,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently told the New York Times. RFE/RL and the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), an open-source intelligence group, analyzed Russian and Western weapons production to assess whether Russia really has such a large production advantage over the US and its allies and in which categories of weapons -- artillery, ammunition, tanks, aircraft, missiles, and drones, and air defense -- each side has the upper hand.