Zde přinášíme odkazy na vybrané komentáře ze zahraničních médií

Fortifying the Baltic Sea - NATO’s defence and deterrence strategy for hybrid threats

6. května 2025  8:38
Klaudia Maciata, NATO Review
Recent events have solidified the Baltic Sea as an area of critical strategic importance. It serves as a vital maritime trading route, hosts considerable networks of Critical Undersea Infrastructure (CUI), and holds significant potential for the development of new sources of energy. As a result, it is also an area which is highly vulnerable to the increasingly prevalent threat of hybrid attacks – that is, attacks just below the threshold of kinetic warfare, which blur the lines between peace and conflict, such as the sabotage of critical infrastructure.  

ilustrační snímek | foto: MARCOM

Celý článek je dostupný na:

Klaudia Maciata / Fortifying the Baltic Sea - NATO’s defence and deterrence strategy for hybrid threats. In: NATO Review, 5. 5. 2025.

(https://www.nato.int/docu/review/articles/2025/05/05/fortifying-the-baltic-sea-natos-defence-and-deterrence-strategy-for-hybrid-threats/index.html)

Pokud se Vám odkaz článku nezobrazuje správně, kontaktujte nás prosím na emailu info@natoaktual.cz.

Klaudia Maciata
NATO Review

Barista i záchranář u kanónu

Říjen 2019

Poprvé v historii nechala armáda záložáky pálit z kanónů ostrými

Dny NATO v Ostravě

Září 2019

Dny NATO navštívilo 220 tisíc lidí, ukázaly i nové vrtulníky pro armádu.

Továrna na instruktory

Červenec 2019

Britský poradní tým s pomocí Čechů vyškolil už přes 9 500 vojenských instruktorů.

Mraky prachu, vedro a léčky

Červen 2019

Jak vypadá příprava českých vojáků na misi v africkém Mali.

Partneři portálu

NATO PDD iDnes.cz Newton Media