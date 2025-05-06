Zde přinášíme odkazy na vybrané komentáře ze zahraničních médií
Fortifying the Baltic Sea - NATO’s defence and deterrence strategy for hybrid threats
6. května 2025 8:38
Klaudia Maciata, NATO Review
Recent events have solidified the Baltic Sea as an area of critical strategic importance. It serves as a vital maritime trading route, hosts considerable networks of Critical Undersea Infrastructure (CUI), and holds significant potential for the development of new sources of energy. As a result, it is also an area which is highly vulnerable to the increasingly prevalent threat of hybrid attacks – that is, attacks just below the threshold of kinetic warfare, which blur the lines between peace and conflict, such as the sabotage of critical infrastructure.
ilustrační snímek
| foto: MARCOM
Celý článek je dostupný na:
Klaudia Maciata / Fortifying the Baltic Sea - NATO’s defence and deterrence strategy for hybrid threats. In: NATO Review, 5. 5. 2025.
(https://www.nato.int/docu/review/articles/2025/05/05/fortifying-the-baltic-sea-natos-defence-and-deterrence-strategy-for-hybrid-threats/index.html)
